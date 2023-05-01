Home » Napoli wins the scudetto if… How many points are missing, the variables and the combinations – breaking latest news
Sports

by admin
The combination that could bring the Scudetto to Napoli between Wednesday and Thursday: here’s what must happen (and what can go wrong, for Spalletti’s team)

The Scudetto is one step away.

Despite the great disappointment of Sunday 30 April (with the defeat of Lazio and the draw of Napoli with Salernitana), the arithmetical certainty of the third championship in the history of Naplesafter a fantastic season and a championship dominated from the start.

The first variable was the result of Juventus in the postponement of the Dall’Ara: a 1-1 arrived which, in fact, leaves them -19 from the Azzurri, and therefore

arithmetically excluded from the final victory.

(The second variable, irrelevant at this point, linked to possible penalties that Juve risks for the capital gains issuewhich have not been considered in this scheme).

After Juventus draw with Bologna on a Sunday evening
,
 we will present ourselves on the next day with this ranking:
Napoli 79
Lazio 61
Juventus 60

Juve arithmetically out from the Scudetto race.
Napoli, at that point, would win the Scudetto arithmetically already Wednesday if Lazio – who will play with Sassuolo – do not win.

If Lazio were to win, Napoli would only need one point against Udinese on Thursday.

For Napoli, therefore, it will be enough to win or even just draw, to sew the third Scudetto in its history.

April 30, 2023 (change April 30, 2023 | 23:51)

© breaking latest news

