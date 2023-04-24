Napoli wins the Scudetto on Sunday if… How many points are missing, the combinations – breaking latest news

The combination that could bring the Scudetto to the Neapolitans as early as next weekend: this is what must happen

The Scudetto is one step away. Napoli sees the finish line, after a fantastic season and a championship dominated from the start. After the victory on Sunday 23 April in Turin against Juventus, the arithmetic certainty of the third Scudetto in the history of the Neapolitans is close. These are the first three places in the standings with 7 days to go until the end of the championship: Napoli 78, Lazio 61, Juventus 59.

There are still 21 points up for grabs, the next day will see Spalletti’s team take on Salernitana (Saturday 29 April at 18), and Lazio go to Milan to play against Inter (Sunday 30 at 12.30). Here’s how the Azzurri could win the Scudetto as early as next weekend.

