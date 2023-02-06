Home Sports “Napoli’s Scudetto? But no, let’s win the Champions League»- Corriere TV
"Napoli's Scudetto? But no, let's win the Champions League»- Corriere TV

Irony and provocations: this is how the president of Napoli, Aurelio De Laurentiis, comments on the phone call with a fan. The two joke about the Neapolitans’ performance in the league and the fan asks if this is really the right year to bring the Tricolor back to Naples. «We don’t win it because now I’m putting a prize of one million euros on all the players so they don’t win it! Because the Neapolitans pissed me off. Other than the Italian flag… If we don’t win the Champions League this year, I’ll send you all to f***ing!”.
A conversation that De Laurentiis himself defines as ironic with a tweet in which he explains: «The phone call is obviously full of irony and provocations. We had some fun, I said all false things except one: the one about the Champions League, which we care a lot about».

January 31, 2023 – Updated January 31, 2023 , 9:54 pm

© breaking latest news

