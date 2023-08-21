Napoli’s Transfer Window Dilemma: Securing Gabri Veiga and Deciding the Future of Hirving Lozano

Napoli Faces Challenges in the Transfer Market: Future of Lozano Uncertain

Napoli is currently facing some obstacles in the transfer market as they aim to solidify Gabri Veiga’s position on the team. With limited goals to accomplish, the Italian club has hit a roadblock in their attempts to sell Piotr Zielinski to Al-Ahli. This has prompted Zielinski to consider renewing his contract with the reigning Italian champions.

However, Napoli’s attention is now focused on the future of Hirving Lozano, who is set to become a free agent in less than a year. There is growing speculation that Los Angeles and Saudi Arabia could play a vital role in Napoli’s plans. According to reports from Sports Courier, Al-Ahli, who previously approached Napoli for Zielinski, is now knocking on their door again, this time for Lozano’s services.

Al-Ahli is reportedly prepared to offer a substantial sum of €32 million for the Mexican winger. In addition to the considerable transfer fee, Lozano would also receive a generous salary in the Gulf. While Napoli has not made a final decision regarding Lozano’s potential departure, they are already considering potential replacements.

Should Lozano depart, Napoli’s attention will shift towards Jesper Lindström, the standout player from Eintracht Frankfurt. The Italian club is said to have shown a keen interest in the Swedish midfielder as a suitable replacement for the Mexican speedster.

The coming weeks will be crucial for Napoli as they navigate the challenges of the transfer market. With the futures of Zielinski and Lozano hanging in the balance, the club’s management, led by Aurelio de Laurentiis, will need to make strategic decisions to strengthen their squad ahead of the upcoming season.