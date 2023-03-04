Home Sports Napoli’s winning streak ends against Lazio
Napoli’s winning streak ends against Lazio

Napoli’s winning streak ends against Lazio

SSC Napoli can still be defeated in the Italian Serie A. After eight wins in a row, the superior leader lost 1-0 at home to Lazio Rome on Friday evening at the start of the 25th round. Matias Vecino became the gold goal scorer in the hit for the new second in the table in the 67th minute.

Lazio are 17 points adrift of first place. Inter Milan and AC Milan could close the gap on Napoli to 15 points with victories this weekend. It was only the second defeat of the season for Napoli after a 1-0 loss at Inter Milan on January 4th.

