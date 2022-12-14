Wanda Nara and Mauro Icardi are working on the divorce that promises to be millionaire. The dispute over the assets has begun. They talked about it in depth during the “Mañanísima” program. At stake is a percentage on which the footballer and the entrepreneur have not yet found a concrete agreement.

According to Estefi Berardi “Wanda would be left with 100 million dollars. 100 million dollars is Wanda’s. That money would only be left with her. And there is a percentage that Wanda Nara was commenting with some people in her immediate area. She said ‘we we’re killing for 20 bucks.’ They can’t agree on a percentage. They argue for 20 percent, I don’t know what or why.” Pampita added: “That’s why he doesn’t want to separate, Mauro! Separation costs a lot of money”.