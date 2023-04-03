news-txt”>

(ANSA) – FLORENCE, 03 APR – “We cannot afford to put our city at risk in the slightest”. This was said by Dario Nardella, mayor of Florence, in view of the arrival of Lech Poznan’s Polish fans in the city for the April 20 Conference League match against Fiorentina.



Nardella, on the sidelines of the award ceremony of the Young Narrative Prize of the Spadolini New Anthology Foundation, announced that he will talk about it with the Minister of the Interior, Matteo Piantedosi, in Florence precisely for the Prize. “I’m sure the minister will give us the utmost attention – said the mayor – and I will ask him for the utmost commitment because Florence is a world heritage site, and we cannot accept that even a single fan causes damage to our artistic beauties. Maximum attention to the match Conference”. (HANDLE).

