Narrow victory against World Cup newcomer: China keeps chance of round of 16 – calculation example for Haiti

Status: 07/28/2023 3:28 p.m

China averted the premature end at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. The Asians beat outsiders Haiti 1-0 (0-0) on Friday (07/28/2023) and now have three points in Group D like Denmark. The Caribbean kickers, on the other hand, are as good as eliminated.

A converted penalty kick by Shuang Wang (79′) made the decision in Sydney in favor of China, who were outnumbered from the 29th minute after Rui Zhang was sent off. In one of the weakest games of the Oceania tournament so far, Haiti failed to capitalize on that advantage. The World Cup newcomer is still waiting for his World Cup debut goal after 180 minutes of added time.

The Haitians must win the final group match next Tuesday (01.08.2023, 1 p.m. CEST) against Denmark and hope that the Chinese lose to group leaders England at the same time. For their part, China would certainly advance if they beat the “Lionesses”.

Tough duel of outsiders

The spectators on the seat shells in Hindmarsh Stadium in Adelaide saw a first half without major footballing highlights. And the sky wept terribly. In short: There were better places in the Australian coastal town that evening (local time) than the rugby and football stadium. But if you’ve been there before and also enjoy the ball being pushed between the penalty areas, the encounter was certainly very interesting for you. For friends of scenes in the last third of the field – at best with a touch of drama and a few shots – the duel meanwhile had the entertainment value of a TV cooking show with a failed oven.

Chinese Zhang has to take a shower after the rain

A lot of plain home cooking garnished with offside positions and a few fouls, of which the Chinese Rui Zhang on Sherly Jeudy in the 29th minute was not at all to the liking of referee Marta Huerta de Aza (Spain). The referee looked at the boarding of the 34-year-old from Wuhan Jianghan University again at the boob tube and came to the understandable decision to pull the red box.

Outnumbered Haiti remain harmless

With a majority, Haiti could have intensified its offensive efforts, which until then had been practically non-existent. But the World Cup novice, whose star Melchie Dumornay was initially ailing on the bench, was unable to regain control of the game. China remained the better team – but also harmless. It was 0-0 at half-time. And no fan in the sports temple should be surprised by the tough argument.

Haiti have the chances, China scores

Haiti coach Nicolas Delépine then sent on Dumornay for Maudeline Moryl in the second half. The 19-year-old exceptional talent had a swollen foot, but being handicapped was still an invigorating element. And the France legionnaire from Olympique Lyon almost managed to make it 1-0 with the first real chance of the whole game: Dumornay came free from a few meters from a free kick, but was denied by the brilliantly reacting goalkeeper Yu Zhu (53.) .

The outsider now believed in his chance and had another good opportunity to take the lead through captain Nerilia Mondesir, but it also remained unused (68th). And just as the Haitians were about to pull off something resembling a power play, there were penalties for China. Ruthny Mathurin was a little too boisterous against Linyan Zhang in the penalty area. After viewing the TV images, referee de Aza pointed to the point. Wang ran and converted the penalty safely.

Referee takes back penalty

The Haitians also had a brief chance of a penalty in injury time after Qiaozhu Chen braced herself in a header duel with Roseline Eloissaint and the referee initially decided on a penalty. But after seeing the scene on the big screen, the referee changed her mind. Shortly thereafter, Haiti was eliminated.