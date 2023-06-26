Home » NASCAR Cup Series: Ally 400 Highlights | NASCAR on FOX
Sports

NASCAR Cup Series: Ally 400 Highlights | NASCAR on FOX

by admin
NASCAR Cup Series: Ally 400 Highlights | NASCAR on FOX

After taking the week off, the NASCAR Cup Series was back for the second half of the season. There were four cautions with two big wrecks during the race, with the worst one involving Ryan Blaney who smashed into the wall during lap 147 in Stage 2. Tyler Reddick was able to get the Stage 1 victory, his third stage win of the season. Denny Hamlin grabbed his fourth stage win of the season after winning Stage 2. As the race kept rolling, Denny Hamlin and Ross Chastain battled for the lead and Ross Chastain took the lead from Hamlin with 70 laps to go and never looked back. Ross Chastain secured the Ally 400 victory. It marked his third career win and his first win since Talladega in 2022.

See also  Enjoy the riverside scenery, enjoy the fun of running, Qiantou·2022 Hangzhou Entrepreneurship Marathon Moonlight Run starts

You may also like

Tour de France: 3399.5 km – perfect for...

Football: Rome; Belotti, Mourinho? Humanly unique coach –...

Iga Swiatek starts against Tatjana Maria

Birmingham Classic: Jelena Ostapenko beats Barbora Krejcikova to...

Tennis: Early out for Lisicki at the tennis...

done deal. Onana towards Manchester United – breaking...

Israel must help: This is how the German...

DFB women in the World Cup test against...

The march, in serious danger of extinction

Golf: Kieffer third at tournament in Munich

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy