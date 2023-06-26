NASCAR Cup Series: Ally 400 Highlights | NASCAR on FOX

After taking the week off, the NASCAR Cup Series was back for the second half of the season. There were four cautions with two big wrecks during the race, with the worst one involving Ryan Blaney who smashed into the wall during lap 147 in Stage 2. Tyler Reddick was able to get the Stage 1 victory, his third stage win of the season. Denny Hamlin grabbed his fourth stage win of the season after winning Stage 2. As the race kept rolling, Denny Hamlin and Ross Chastain battled for the lead and Ross Chastain took the lead from Hamlin with 70 laps to go and never looked back. Ross Chastain secured the Ally 400 victory. It marked his third career win and his first win since Talladega in 2022.

