Here is the full schedule of races and results for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, by month:

FEBRUARY

Sunday, Feb. 5: Clash at the Coliseum, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Winner: Martin Truex Jr.

Thursday, Feb. 16: Bluegreen Vacations Duels, Daytona International Speedway. Winners: Joey Logano (Duel 1), Aric Almirola (Duel 2)

Sunday, Feb. 19: Daytona 500, Daytona International Speedway. Winner: Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Sunday, Feb. 26: Pala Casino 400, Auto Club Speedway. Winner: Kyle Busch

MARCH

Sunday, March 5: Pennzoil 400, Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Winner: William Byron

Sunday, March 12: United Rentals Work United 500, Phoenix Raceway. Winner: William Byron

Sunday, March 19: Ambetter Health 400, Atlanta Motor Speedway. Winner: Joey Logano

Sunday, March 26: EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, Circuit of the Americas. Winner: Tyler Reddick

APRIL

Sunday, April 2: Toyota Owners 400, Richmond Raceway. Winner: Kyle Larson

Sunday, April 9: Food City Dirt Race, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt. Winner: Christopher Bell

Sunday, April 16: NASCAR Cup Series Race at Martinsville, Martinsville Speedway (3 p.m. ET, FS1)

Sunday, April 23: GEICO 500, Talladega Superspeedway (3 p.m. ET, FOX)

Sunday, April 30: Wurth 400, Dover Motor Speedway (2 p.m. ET, FS1)

MAY

Sunday, May 7: AdventHealth 400, Kansas Speedway (3 p.m. ET, FS1)

Sunday, May 14: Goodyear 400, Darlington Raceway (3 p.m. ET, FS1)

Sunday, May 21: NASCAR All-Star Race, North Wilkesboro Speedway (8 p.m. ET, FS1)

Sunday, May 28: Coca-Cola 600, Charlotte Motor Speedway (6 p.m. ET, FOX)

JUNE

Sunday, June 4: Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter, World Wide Technology Raceway (3:30 p.m. ET, FS1)

Sunday, June 11: Toyota/Save Mart 350, Sonoma Raceway (3:30 p.m. ET, FOX)

Sunday, June 25: Ally 400, Nashville Superspeedway (7 p.m. ET, NBC)

JULY

Sunday, July 2: Grant Park 220, Chicago Street Course (5:30 p.m. ET, NBC)

Sunday, July 9: Quaker State 400, Atlanta Motor Speedway

Sunday, July 16: Crayon 301, New Hampshire Motor Speedway (2:30 p.m. ET, USA)

Sunday, July 23: M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400, Pocono Raceway (2:30 p.m. ET, USA)

Sunday, July 30: NASCAR Cup Series Race at Richmond Raceway

AUGUST

Sunday, Aug. 6: FireKeepers Casino 400, Michigan International Speedway (2:30 p.m. ET, USA)

Sunday, Aug. 13: Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course (2:30 p.m. ET, NBC)

Sunday, Aug. 20: Go Bowling at The Glen, Watkins Glen International (3 p.m. ET, USA)

Saturday, Aug. 26: Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona International Speedway (7 p.m. ET, NBC)

PLAYOFFS

Sunday, Sept. 3: Cook Out Southern 500, Darlington Raceway (6 p.m. ET, USA)

Sunday, Sept. 10: Hollywood Casino 400, Kansas Speedway (3 p.m. ET, USA)

Saturday, Sept. 16: Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Bristol Motor Speedway (7:30 p.m. ET, USA)

Sunday, Sept. 24: AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400, Texas Motro Speedway (3:30 p.m. ET, USA)

Sunday, Oct. 1: YellaWood 500, Talladega Superspeedway (2 p.m. ET, NBC)

Sunday, Oct. 8: Bank of America ROVAL 400, Charlotte Motor Speedway road course (2 p.m. ET, NBC)

Sunday, Oct. 15: South Point 400, Las Vegas Motor Speedway (2:30 p.m. ET, NBC)

Sunday, Oct. 22: NASCAR Cup Series Race at Homestead-Miami, Homestead-Miami Speedway (2:30 p.m. ET, NBC)

Sunday, Oct. 29: Xfinity 500, Martinsville Speedway (2 p.m. ET, NBC)

Sunday, Nov. 5: NASCAR Cup Series Championship, Phoenix Raceway (3 p.m. ET, NBC)

