NASCAR Truck Series: Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt was held at the Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt on Saturday. Joey Logano showed his dominance leading 138 of the 150 laps and swept all stages. The race ended with 10 cautions but all drivers exited their cars under their own power. Joey Logano will look to capture another victory on Sunday at the Food City Dirt Race.



