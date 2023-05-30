Home » NASCAR Xfinity Series: Alsco Uniforms 300 in Charlotte Highlights | NASCAR on FOX
After several rain delays, the Xfinity Series drivers finally got a chance to hit the track. Ty Gibbs had a perfect sweep taking Stages 1 and 2 for the second time in his career. Sam Mayer’s car took pretty heavy damage when he wrecked with 73 laps to go, but he was able to finish the race. In the final stage, Justin Allgaier was able to outlast John Hunter Nemechek and win the Alsco Uniforms 300 and earn his first win of the season.

