Nasce Infront Sport Business Academy

Infront Sport Business Academy was officially born, an innovative training project aimed at students, young people and tomorrow’s professionals in the sports business sector. Infront Italy and AKTO Play Your Future together with a common goal: to create a bridge between young people who dream of working in the Sports Industry and sports organizations looking for new talent. In this way, ISBA aims to respond to a double need: offering professional opportunities to younger people and providing support in the professionalization process to players operating on the sports market. The children who participate in the project will be able to receive, completely free of charge, quality, original, smart and game-based learning training through the AKTO Play Your Future app and its contents. Infront, one of the main players in Italian and international sports business, advisor to numerous sports properties, has well understood the holistic nature of the project by immediately involving some of its most innovative partners to offer training, growth and opportunities to the new generations. The properties involved in this first edition of the project will be Lega Basket Serie A, Lega B and Udinese Calcio.

The project – Infront Sport Business Academy is a gateway for young people who dream of a career in sport to a unique training plan, developed by AKTO Play Your Future with the joint work of an international academic committee, which allows you to study the main themes of the Sports Industry. The young people will therefore be able to demonstrate their value and obtain concrete opportunities for job interviews in the sector. The Infront Sport Business Academy has a multimedia campus for each property involved in the project. The game-based learning methodology and the presence of digital spaces created specifically will allow members to delve into increasingly current topics with a cutting-edge approach, quizzes and tests to test their level of learning, knowledge and understanding.

The approach – The learning process of AKTO Play Your Future develops around the app, where young people will have a vast catalog of video content at their disposal (over 400), enriched by interactive tests that will stimulate their involvement and learning . At the end of the training course, students will have acquired a general orientation on the different sectors of the sports industry, on the various dynamics and on the existing professional opportunities. Thanks to this preparation, young people will be ready to get involved and start their journey, bringing new ideas and, consequently, added value to the entire sports system.

Future outlets – Lega Basket Serie A, Lega B and Udinese Calcio are the properties that joined the first edition of the Infront Sport Business Academy. Members will be able to access specific material, study through video lessons and test their knowledge, with a smart approach. At the end of this path, based on the results obtained through the study, some students will have the opportunity to attend interviews at the companies that have joined the project, with the aim of inserting the most deserving into the world of the Sport Industry.

Proceeds – Part of the proceeds from the licenses owned by AKTO Play Your Future acquired by Infront Italy will be donated to Insuperabili, an organization founded in 2012 with the aim of promoting and developing social assistance activities through sport and educational activities aimed to social inclusion. Through the Insuperabili Football Schools, the project aims to encourage the integration of people with different types of disabilities.

Alessandro Giacomini, Managing Director Infront Italy declared: “We are proud to present our Academy dedicated to Sport Business: it is inherent in the DNA of a reality like our company, market leader at an international level, to promote valuable projects from which it can benefit the entire industry and bring young talents into our sector. I want to thank AKTO Play Your Future for their support in realizing the project and recognize our partners LBA, Lega B and Udinese Calcio for their commitment to promoting this project to their entire fan base. I am convinced that the Infront Sport Business Academy represents a great opportunity for all those who love sport to discover whether a career in sport business is really of interest to them, through top-quality training and professionalizing experiences, provided by some of the best companies Italian sports“.

“Play Your Future is a project created to offer quality education accessible to all, guiding young generations towards real job opportunities in the world of the sports industry and supporting the professionalisation of the entire sector. The Infront Sport Business Academy represents a very important step for us in realizing our vision. Infront, Lega Basket Serie A, Lega B and Udinese Calcio are the best traveling companions we could hope to meet. We are proud to be able to face this ambitious challenge with them and to all the students, have fun and play your future.”

Beniamino Savio, CEO and Founder of Akto Play Your Future.

Umberto Gandini, President of Lega Basket Serie A commented: “We welcomed with pleasure and interest the project that Infront presented to us, because it provides fans of our sport with the opportunity to understand what is behind the organization of a Championship or an event such as the Super Cup or the Final Eight, making us understand the complexity of the organizational machine. Today sport is increasingly an industry for which passion is not enough, but solid training and great professionalism are necessary. We are convinced that this project will be able to bring young talents closer to our world and open the doors to a new class of operators in the world of the sports industry”

The president of Lega B Mauro Balata explains the meaning and importance of training ‘in a complex world such as sport, and football in particular, where there is an ever-increasing need for skills and specialisation. For this reason, it was with great pleasure and interest that we joined the Infront Sport Business Academy because it can provide the necessary tools for the professionals entering our world. In particular, as Lega B, in addition to the primary function of organizing the championship, we want to convey the value of football beyond football, in the social and economic fields and as a vehicle for promoting the territory. It is an asset that we care a lot about and towards which we have carried out various co-marketing initiatives and the valorisation of the specific features of our cities which represent all the realities of the country’.

“We are extremely satisfied to be part of this first-rate training project by Infront – underlines the General Director of Udinese Calcio Franco Collavino – The training of young professionals is a fundamental aspect for the growth and constant search for excellence that sports modern industry requires. Innovation and quality are two fundamental prerogatives that have distinguished Udinese’s business model for almost 40 years, which has become an international reference, which is why we are enthusiastic about collaborating with our historic partner Infront in this project, also thanks to a solid tradition in discovery and valorisation of young talents on and off the pitch”.

