Nash talks about KD farce: It's just a family issue, we are both fine + nothing has changed

Beijing time on September 28th news, reports from the US media said that today is the first day of the new season training camp. Nets coach Steve Nash was asked the most about Kevin Durant.

According to previous rumors, in addition to applying for a trade in the offseason, KD also hopes that the team will fire Nash. How does Nash feel about this?

“We’re fine. Nothing seems to have changed since we talked,” Nash said. “I like KD, it’s just a family issue, we’ll have a whim, but it’s all over now, which is common in the league. .”

“I never thought it was 100 percent accurate, and the reporting at the time didn’t tell the full story,” Nash continued, “so you get something completely untrue, which is the nature of media today.”

“Those things never really bothered me, because you just have to talk to KD and Sean Marks[the Nets general manager]and you’ll get the hang of things,” Nash said.

Nash concluded: “For me, it’s a matter of staying calm and not overreacting. We’re here now and we’re going to keep moving forward. Sometimes when things like this happen, the outside world makes a fuss. From within the team, we see it as a It’s an opportunity to grow. I think we’re in a very good position to start the new season.”

