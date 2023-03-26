Forty-five-year-old Nash and her partner started in South Africa by winning the prologue. After the first stage, they were in second place in the running order, which they did not keep in the royal fifth stage and fell to third place, where they already remained. After seven stages, they were 43 minutes behind winners Kim Le Court from Mauritius and Vera Looser from Namibia.

Stošek and Seewald led the entire race last year, but lost the victory in the last stage. This year, a similar fate met the Swiss Nino Schurter and Andri Frischknecht, who lost almost six minutes to the victorious Germans Georg Egger and Lukas Baum today and fell to third place. The winners were South African Matthew Beers and American Christopher Blevins.

The Czech-German pair lagged behind them by almost 50 minutes. “The ambitions were higher. Neither of us was doing well, I had quite a big crisis in the first half of the race. We were also eliminated from the fight for victory by one big puncture, we couldn’t do better than fifth place. I am satisfied that we are nothing they didn’t give up and we fought hard,” Stošek told ČT Sport.

A broken collarbone prevented Vakoče from starting the Cape Epic after crossing the road last year. This year, he rode as a member of the Canyon Northwave backup team, and he and Stutzmann covered the backs of Stošek and Seewald. He was beaming with satisfaction at the finish line.

“I was hoping for a top ten, but I didn’t count on it. The satisfaction is huge. I never dreamed that I would be fighting for victory here in some stages. Despite all the mechanical problems and the fact that we helped the guys, we stayed in the top ten. That’s great Vakoč stated.