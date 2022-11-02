Original title: Nash’s dismissal effect: Durant left the field early with a towel covering his face for 2 points in the last quarter, Irving sat on the bench in a daze

Beijing time on November 2, after Nash was out of class, the Nets’ first game, facing the Bulls, was a tragic reversal. Durant made 9 of 17, 2 of 4 from three-point range, and 12 of 12 from the free throw line. He scored 32 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists. Irving made 2 of 12, 0 of 6 three-pointers, and scored 4 points, 7 assists and 6 rebounds. At the last moment of the game, Irving sat on the bench in a daze, and Durant left the court early with a towel covering his face, which made people sigh.

After leading the team to a 2-5 start, Nash quickly sacked and became the first person to be fired this season. In the first game after leaving office, the Nets did not give people that new look.

In the face of the Bulls, Durant made 4 of 6 shots, 2 of 3 three-pointers, and 10 free throws in the first half, scoring 20 points and 5 rebounds, but the Nets were only ahead by 6 points. Irving was in a sluggish state. He played 13 minutes and scored 0 of 3 shots, with only 2 rebounds and 3 assists. It was the first time Irving went scoreless in the first half since 2018.

The famous skip joked, “This is too strange? Steve Nash was fired, isn’t Irving upset? He didn’t score in the first half for the first time in 4 years, but Durant scored 20 points. , including a 10-for-10 free throw, KD looked happy.

Back in the second half, Irving’s loss continued, and he still didn’t break the scoring drought in the third quarter, making 0 of his first 7 shots and not scoring a single point. Durant scored 8 of 13 in three quarters, 2 of 4 from three, and 12 of 12 free throws. He scored 30 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal and 1 block.

In the fourth quarter, the Bulls completed the go-ahead and opened up the points difference. With Irving continuing to slump, Durant was also tired. At the last moment of the game, Owen sat on the bench in a daze, which made people sigh.

As a result, in this battle, Durant also broke records, but it was difficult for the savior:

1. The first player in Nets history to hit 25+ in 8 consecutive games in a new season.

2. The 34-year-old Durant became the oldest player in NBA history with 8 consecutive 25+ games.