Nashuai:Muciara has no absolute starting guarantee Mazrawi still needs to adapt to the rhythm of the Bundesliga

Live it on August 26th. In the fourth round of the Bundesliga, Bayern will face Borussia at home. Bayern coach Nagelsmann talked about topics such as Muciara, Mazrawi and Upamecano in an interview.

Team lineup

Nashuai: “Although Choupo-Moting has been training with the team, there were some problems today. Leon participated in part of the joint training. Of course, the two of them will not play tomorrow’s game. The rest of the players have no problem, so I There are plenty of options and it’s not easy to pick the starting 11.”

tomorrow’s game

Nashuai: “If you look at the record, it’s a top match. Borussia has started very well, they are the team with the most possession of the ball and we want to win the game. The team is currently in a A very good stage and today’s training session was done well, so I feel good and confident.”

Mazrawi

Nashuai: “In the past week and a half he has slowly entered the state, he has done a good job recently, he has good ball control and is very creative, he can also play as a No. 6, but he still needs to adapt to the Bundesliga. Rhythm.”

“Mazrawi has been training aggressively this week, but the problem is that Pawar is doing well there and playing very reliably. There’s always a lot of competition at Bayern, but Mazrawi is a good player. , he’ll get his minutes.”

Sal

Nashuai: “So far, I think he will stay in the team. I see him more as a right midfielder than a right back. He has performed well and will be in the team from tomorrow. .”

Intensive schedule

Nashuai: “When you play in Europe, it’s really hard for you to have too much time for training. I’m looking forward to the next games, including the Champions League. This is a very demanding group, the team has to perform well, we Looking forward to it.”

Lineup Rotation Nashuai: "We are trying to get the players used to the feeling of being on the bench, even if they perform well. The job of the coach is to convey that, and the job of the player is to learn to accept it." starting lineup Nashuai: "Davis is ready to play and ready to start. What does this arrangement mean for the central defender? Lucas, De Ligt and Upamecano will be two of the three players. will start." Upamecano Nassau: "He has become a father, has more personal issues and more responsibilities. His fitness is also improving, along with De Ligt and Lucas, he has two who will not let His lay-flat competitor, he's become very serious and has done a great job." Zirkze Nashuai: "I had a long conversation with him before, and I explained to him that maybe leaving is an opportunity. He is very good at some things, very talented. In some cases, he just needs to go further, he Has everything it takes to be a top striker. He's going to be a very good striker when he's trying to improve a little bit, let's see what happens in the future. I haven't heard from Sally's office yet, I Only the rumors of Bologna are seen in the media." Matthaus compares Muciara and Messi Nashuai: "Musiara does not have an absolute guarantee of a starting position. Mateus' comparison will make Musiara proud, but he has not grown to 100%."

