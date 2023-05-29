Nashville SC vs Columbus Highlights | MLS on FOX

8
Nashville SC took on Columbus in this exciting regular season matchup. Columbus would shock the home crowd and struck first off a goal outside the box by Yaw Yeboah. Fafà Picault would net the equalizer for Nashville in the second half. Nashville wasn’t done there, as Teal Bunbury scored off a corner header. Then in stoppage time, Hany Mukhtar would not be denied as he displayed smooth footwork en route to a goal. Nashville would go on to win 3-1.
