Home » Natan getting closer to Napoli, Bragantino leaves him out – Football
Sports

Natan getting closer to Napoli, Bragantino leaves him out – Football

by admin
Natan getting closer to Napoli, Bragantino leaves him out – Football

Natan has not been called up by Bragantino for tomorrow’s championship match against Coritiba. The decision of the club whose nickname is ‘Massa Bruta’ is due to the fact that the defender is on the verge of moving to Napoli for 10 million euros and therefore has been authorized to carry on the discussion, together with those who look after his interests.


Natan joined Bragantino in 2021 on loan from Flamengo, then last year he was bought outright for 22 million reais (about 4 million euros) even though the carioca club retained the right to 12% on the resale and therefore he will obtain 1,200,000 euros from this negotiation. Another former club of the footballer, Porto di Vitoria, will instead receive 18%.


Natan, one of two Brazilian defenders being monitored by Napoli to replace Kim Min-jae (the other was Murillo of Corinthians), is expected to travel to Italy early next week.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

See also  controversy surrounding the requisition of 3,000 student rooms

You may also like

Women’s World Cup: World champion USA plays against...

“The most beautiful mistake in the world” –...

Netherlands vs South Africa – the summary

Netherlands vs. South Africa highlights: Dutch advance with...

Women’s World Cup: Netherlands lackluster wins against South...

Exciting Turn of Events in the Apertura 2023...

What to bet today? Sports calendar and forecasts:...

3rd league: Everything you need to know about...

Coco Gauff joins Maria Sakkari in Washington Open...

End of career for Gigi Buffon – Superman...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy