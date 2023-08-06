Natan getting closer to Napoli, Bragantino leaves him out – Football

Natan has not been called up by Bragantino for tomorrow’s championship match against Coritiba. The decision of the club whose nickname is ‘Massa Bruta’ is due to the fact that the defender is on the verge of moving to Napoli for 10 million euros and therefore has been authorized to carry on the discussion, together with those who look after his interests.





Natan joined Bragantino in 2021 on loan from Flamengo, then last year he was bought outright for 22 million reais (about 4 million euros) even though the carioca club retained the right to 12% on the resale and therefore he will obtain 1,200,000 euros from this negotiation. Another former club of the footballer, Porto di Vitoria, will instead receive 18%.





Natan, one of two Brazilian defenders being monitored by Napoli to replace Kim Min-jae (the other was Murillo of Corinthians), is expected to travel to Italy early next week.



breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

