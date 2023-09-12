Home » Nathan van Hooydonck: Belgian cyclist in hospital after serious car accident
Nathan van Hooydonck: Belgian cyclist in hospital after serious car accident

Nathan van Hooydonck: Belgian cyclist in hospital after serious car accident

Nathan van Hooydonck made his Tour de France debut in 2022

Belgian rider Nathan van Hooydonck has been taken to hospital after he was involved in a serious car accident.

The incident occurred in Kalmthout, near Antwerp, on Tuesday when the 27-year-old Jumbo-Visma team rider fell ill at the wheel of his car.

Van Hooydonck’s pregnant wife was in the vehicle but emerged without injury.

“Our rider Nathan van Hooydonck became unwell while driving his car, leading to his involvement in a traffic accident,” a team statement said.

“He was subsequently transported to hospital, where he is receiving good medical care.

“We cannot confirm rumours that his condition is critical. He is undergoing further medical examinations. Thank you all for your messages to Nathan and the team.”

Van Hooydonck, who turned professional with BMC in 2017, has been with Dutch team Jumbo-Visma since 2021.

He was part of the team supporting Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard at this year’s race and last week rode in the Tour of Britain.

Van Hooydonck was also poised to represent Belgium at the upcoming European road championships.

