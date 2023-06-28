National Athletics Championships: Xie Zhenye won the men’s 100m championship, Feng Bin and Zhu Yaming created their best results of the season

National Athletics Championships: Xie Zhenye wins the men’s 100m championship, Feng Bin and Zhu Yaming create their best results of the season 2023-06-28 18:59:34.0 Source: Xinhuanet

The 2023 National Athletics Championships, World Championships and Asian Games trials will start in Shenyang on the 27th. In the men’s 100-meter “flying race”, Xie Zhenye won the championship with a time of 10.09 seconds. Women’s discus world champion Feng Bin and Tokyo Olympic men’s triple jump runner-up Zhu Yaming created season personal bests in their respective events and won gold.

Xie Zhenye, who played on behalf of Zhejiang, ran 10.13 seconds in the morning preliminaries and advanced to the first place. In the final, he ranked fifth and improved his preliminaries by 0.04 seconds. Despite the comfortable win, he feels he has fallen short of expectations.

“The start was not handled well, and the rhythm was taken by others, which made the acceleration behind not particularly comfortable. This is where concentration and detail control still need to be improved, and this also taught me a valuable lesson.” Xie Zhenye said.

This is the third time Xie Zhenye has broken the 10.10 mark this season. His current season personal best is 10.05, which is still a little short of the 10.00 mark in this year’s Budapest World Championships. For “breaking ten”, Xie Zhenye expressed his desire: “My world ranking should be able to get me a place for the World Championships, but I prefer to participate as a qualified person.”

Jiangsu player Shi Yuhao and Guangdong player Chen Guanfeng ranked second and third with 10.18 seconds and 10.21 seconds respectively. Regarding the performance of the young player, Xie Zhenye said that he is pleased with the rise of a new generation of athletes. “Our project is going through iterations, and there may be some fluctuations. But I believe we will appear in this year’s World Championships and Asian Games in the best condition.”

In the women’s discus final, Oregon World Champion and Shandong player Feng Bin threw 66.81 meters in the third throw, which is also her personal best result this season. Feng Bin believes that his overall performance this year is steadily improving. In August, she will participate in the World Championships as the defending champion.

Zhu Yaming, the host player and the silver medalist in the men’s triple jump at the Tokyo Olympics, jumped 17.36 meters, setting a personal best outdoor performance of the season. He said: “This achievement has established my confidence in the following competitions. I believe this is just my starting point.”

Guangxi player Wei Yongli won the women’s 100m gold medal, Shanghai player Xu Wenhao and Yunnan women’s marathon star Zhang Deshun won the men’s and women’s 5,000m respectively, Shanxi player Yao Jie won the men’s pole vault event, Sichuan Ironman team won the mixed 4X400m relay Pick gold.

