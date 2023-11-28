National badminton team wins three championships in China Badminton Masters

The 2023 Li-Ning China Badminton Masters saw the Chinese national badminton team dominating the competition, winning three gold medals in women’s singles, men’s doubles, and mixed doubles. The tournament ended in Shenzhen on November 26th, with Chinese players showcasing their skills and prowess on the court.

In the men’s doubles final, Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang faced tough competition from the Indian combination Rankireddy and Shetty. After a nail-biting match, the “Liang Wang combination” emerged victorious, securing the third gold medal for China in the tournament.

The mixed doubles final saw the top seeds, Chinese combination Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong, overpowering their South Korean rivals Seo Seung Jae and Chae Yoo Jung with ease, winning their sixth championship of the season.

The women’s singles championship started between Chinese team players Chen Yufei and Han Yue. However, Han Yue retired due to injury after battling to 1:1 in the first two games, leading to Chen Yufei clinching the gold.

The Japanese team also made a mark in the tournament, winning gold and silver medals in both men’s singles and women’s doubles. Kodai Naraoka defeated compatriot Kenta Nishimoto, while Chihiro Shida and Nami Matsuyama emerged victorious in the women’s doubles event.

The 2023 Li-Ning China Badminton Masters showcased thrilling matches and outstanding performances from players across different countries, solidifying China’s dominance in the sport of badminton.

