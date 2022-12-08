The rookie who is enchanting the NBA with Orlando has yet to choose whether and with whom to play in the World Cup. Pozzecco tempts him, but he is cautious: “The match went very well and we talked about many things. I’m evaluating all my options to understand what’s best for me”

Paolo Banchero’s “decision” will only come at the end of the season. Now he’s headed to his rookie year, which started off in an exceptional way (21.7 points and 6.8 rebounds on average), then he’ll think about the Italian national team and the World Cup. The meeting with the blue delegation, Banchero is keen to underline, went very well but some doubts in the head of a player who can potentially be truly devastating even at the FIBA ​​level, remain and will only be dispelled at the end of the championship.

Paolo therefore at least at this moment seems to want to keep all the doors open. “The meeting went very well – underlines Orlando’s wonder rookie in the Magic-Clippers pre-game – there was a brief farewell at the shootaround, before the game against the Bucks, and then we had the meeting that had been planned together with my father and my agent. It was very nice to meet the coach and the General Manager of the national team, they explained a lot to me about the team, how they work and how they intend to use me. It was very interesting, I only know one or two players from the Italian national team so they explained a lot to me and told me about other elements of the team.” See also The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, the true story of the man who drew cats

Did you also discuss commercial opportunities?

“To tell the truth, we also talked about many other things, about life in general, not just basketball. It was very nice to chat with them.”

You haven’t dissolved the reserves yet, your intention is still to play with the Italian national team in the World Cup?

“Yes, I hope it can happen, some situations have changed compared to some time ago so I have to make a decision. I’m evaluating all my options to understand what I’m going to do.”

Do you mean the decision to participate in the next World Cup or more generally whether to play for Italy?

“It’s more general. The world championship remains a great goal and I would be honored to be able to compete in it, but I don’t know what will happen in several months. I try to live this situation day by day, without stressing myself, to make the best possible decision”.

When will your decision come?

“I think at the end of the season”.

