National basketball team: Basketball World Cup scheduled: Schröder and Co. twice in the morning

Status: 05/17/2023 12:21 p.m

The games of the Basketball World Cup in Asia are scheduled precisely. Schröder and Co. only get an evening game against hosts Japan. Twice the fans have to get up early at home.

Basketball fans have to get up reasonably early for games of the German national team at the World Cup in Asia. The second group game against Australia on August 27 (10.30 a.m.) and the third group game against Finland on August 29 (9.30 a.m.) will take place in the German morning hours.

The hosts Japan will be played on August 25 at 2:10 p.m. German time. The time difference to Okinawa is seven hours. That means, local time, Captain Dennis Schröder and Co. meet Japan in the evening and Australia and Finland in the late afternoon.

The first game of the tournament has been announced for August 25 (10:00 a.m. CEST) between Angola and Italy. The game will be played at the 55,000 capacity Philippine Arena in Manila. Afterwards (2:00 p.m. CEST), the host Philippines will also challenge the Dominican Republic. In addition to Manila and Okinawa, the preliminary and intermediate rounds will also take place in Jakarta. The final round from the quarterfinals (September 5th to 10th) will take place exclusively in Manila.

The final is scheduled for September 10 at 2:40 p.m. German time. The German team of national coach Gordon Herbert is considered one of the medal contenders after bronze at the European Championships. In addition to Captain Schröder, young star Franz Wagner and Daniel Theis are the hope of the German selection. The preliminary round group with the strong Australians, hosts Japan and EM quarter-finalist Finland is considered the most balanced of the tournament.