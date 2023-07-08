National Chess Grandmaster Shares Insights with Young Players at Shanghai Chess Academy

National Chess Grandmaster Sharing Session Held at Putuo Branch of Shanghai Chess Academy

Xinhua News Agency, Shanghai, July 7th (Reporters Zheng Zhi, Xu Dongyuan) – On July 7th, as the 2023 FIDE Women’s World Championship Tournament took place in Shanghai, renowned chess players Dana Reznis-Ozola, Niss-Ozola, and Arik Gerson visited the Putuo Branch of Shanghai Chess Academy. Their objective was to engage and share their knowledge with local young chess players.

The event commenced with a warm welcome speech by Gu Weiling, the director of the Shanghai Putuo District Sports Bureau. She introduced the initiatives taken by Shanghai Chess Academy Putuo Branch and Putuo District to promote chess and card sports. Established in 2019, Shanghai Chess Academy Putuo Branch is the only district-owned chess academy in the area. They have successfully implemented the public welfare project of intellectual sports in more than 40 kindergartens, primary schools, and secondary schools in Putuo District since September 2019.

As a female grandmaster, Reznis-Ozola was previously the Minister of Finance of Latvia. Despite her busy schedule, she represented Latvia in the National Chess Olympiad held in the capital city of Azerbaijan, Baku. During the tournament, she had an unexpected victory over China‘s four-time world chess queen, Hou Yifan.

During the sharing session, Reznis-Ozola imparted her chess experience to the young chess players present. She discussed various aspects, including how to identify and learn from one’s shortcomings, how to analyze situations from the opponent’s perspective, and more. Reznis-Ozola emphasized the similarities between chess and life, stating that the decision-making and strategic thinking in chess can transcend the game and be applied to real-life scenarios.

The session concluded with an exciting one-to-many chess match between Reznis-Ozola, Arik Gerson, and a young local chess player from Shanghai. The event left the participants inspired and motivated to further develop their chess skills.

The National Chess Grandmaster Sharing Session at the Putuo Branch of Shanghai Chess Academy provided valuable opportunities for young chess players to learn from experienced professionals. With such initiatives, Shanghai continues to foster a thriving chess community and contribute to the growth of the sport on a national and international scale.

