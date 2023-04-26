National Chess Rapid Chess Championship: Meng Chen and Wu Kexin won the championship in the rapid chess group 2023-04-26 10:14:57.0 Source: Xinhuanet

The “Bozhou Cup” 2023 National Rapid Chess Championship ushered in the first final day on the 25th. Chess master Meng Chen defeated teammate Zhao Panwei from Sichuan to win the men’s rapid chess group championship; Zhejiang team’s “Flower Girl” Wu Kexin defeated Beijing team Liu Huan to win the women’s rapid chess group championship.

The final of the fast chess group adopts the “two-game division first system” and is held in the scenic spot of Huatuo Baicao Garden in Bozhou City. In the first round of the men’s championship competition, Zhao Panwei took the lead, and the two sides ended in a draw. In the second game, Meng Chen took the lead and started the game with “the cannon straight and horizontal car enters the three pawns”, and Zhao Panwei should use “the screen horse enters the three pawns”. There was a fierce battle between the two sides in the layout stage, and finally Meng Chen won the victory through precise attacks step by step.

In the men’s third and fourth place competition, Wang Tianyi also defeated Cheng Ming with one win and one draw.

When the first National Rapid Chess Championship was launched in 2021, Meng Chen was absent for some reason. This time he finally felt the charm of the top rapid chess tournament. He said that the championship helped him find his best form.

The women’s final was extremely thrilling. In the first game, the red team Wu Kexin had the advantage in the layout, and then formed a confrontation with Liu Huan in the middle game. In the fierce battle at the end of the game, Liu Huan failed to find a solution in the long test and lost the timeout. In the second game, Liu Huanzhi attacked with all his strength first, and the remnant chess once played “Chariot and Pao Shixiangquan” against “Chariot and Horse Shuangshi”. However, Wu Kexin proposed a “natural limit” review, and after inspection, it was judged as a draw. As a result, Wu Kexin won the championship with one win and one draw.

“Natural limit” is a special rule of chess. If the two sides do not capture within the specified round, the game will be automatically judged as a draw. The “natural limit” of this competition is 50 rounds. After the game, Wu Kexin said with a smile that luck was on her side.

The women’s third place was Liang Yanting, who defeated Li Qin after two additional rounds.

The Blitz Chess competition will determine the champion on April 27.