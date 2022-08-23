Home Sports National Children’s Go Open in Suzhou
Sports

National Children’s Go Open in Suzhou

by admin

National Children’s Go Open in Suzhou

2022-08-23 15:54:52Source: Xinhuanet

Xinhua News Agency, Suzhou, August 22. According to the China Weiqi Association, the first “Youdao Vertical and Horizontal Cup” National Children’s Weiqi Open Championship opened in Suzhou on the 22nd. The young players will compete for the champion of each group in the three-day competition, and can also obtain the amateur rank. Certificates and other awards.

This competition attracted 200 children’s Go enthusiasts from all over the country, who will participate in the competitions of the juvenile group, the children’s group, the children’s group, and the children’s group. There are more than 50 chess players who hold amateur 5-dan certificates, and there are even some amateur 6-dan masters.

The competition lasts three days. The top 36 teams in each group will be awarded medals, certificates, bonuses and prizes. The champions and runners-up of the junior group will be awarded amateur 6-dan certificates (which can be extended to the top 16), and 3 outstanding young chess players will be selected to join the Youdao Zongheng champion class plan.

According to reports, this competition is jointly organized by the China Weiqi Association, the Jiangsu Provincial Chess Sports Association and Youdao Zongheng. It is the first time that the China Weiqi Association has worked closely with an online Weiqi training institution to create a high-level national youth Weiqi event. The Youdao Vertical and Horizontal series of events was launched online for the first time. Since its launch in 2020, Youdao Zongheng has become a children’s chess platform with 1.5 million users, and has also created an online children’s chess king competition for young chess players.

See also  Women's 100-meter Geman Chess wins Su Bingtian in 10 seconds 06 and advances to the final

You may also like

After the first 3 rounds of the Premier...

Furia Bagnaia also in Austria Quartararo does not...

Chinese Super League: Wuhan’s three towns top the...

Lazio market, all the names: decisive hours for...

Oltrepo goes under, then overwhelms the Piacenza Primavera

Premier League Chelsea away defeat_Man City_Newcastle_Break

Bennacer responds to Malinovskyi Atalanta stops Milan’s race

Chen Xuyuan: We must resolutely stifle the bad...

Portrait of a model en travesti: the drag...

Premier League roundup: Manchester United beat Liverpool

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy