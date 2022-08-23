Xinhua News Agency, Suzhou, August 22. According to the China Weiqi Association, the first “Youdao Vertical and Horizontal Cup” National Children’s Weiqi Open Championship opened in Suzhou on the 22nd. The young players will compete for the champion of each group in the three-day competition, and can also obtain the amateur rank. Certificates and other awards.

This competition attracted 200 children’s Go enthusiasts from all over the country, who will participate in the competitions of the juvenile group, the children’s group, the children’s group, and the children’s group. There are more than 50 chess players who hold amateur 5-dan certificates, and there are even some amateur 6-dan masters.

The competition lasts three days. The top 36 teams in each group will be awarded medals, certificates, bonuses and prizes. The champions and runners-up of the junior group will be awarded amateur 6-dan certificates (which can be extended to the top 16), and 3 outstanding young chess players will be selected to join the Youdao Zongheng champion class plan.

According to reports, this competition is jointly organized by the China Weiqi Association, the Jiangsu Provincial Chess Sports Association and Youdao Zongheng. It is the first time that the China Weiqi Association has worked closely with an online Weiqi training institution to create a high-level national youth Weiqi event. The Youdao Vertical and Horizontal series of events was launched online for the first time. Since its launch in 2020, Youdao Zongheng has become a children’s chess platform with 1.5 million users, and has also created an online children’s chess king competition for young chess players.