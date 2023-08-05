National coach stays: Voss-Tecklenburg: “I’ve never run away”

Status: 08/05/2023 04:43 am

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg wants to remain national coach despite the historically poor World Cup performance. At the last press conference in Wyong, Australia, she stated that she wanted to continue to advance women’s football.

“I’ve never run away when things got difficult. And I still have the determination to take the next steps in German women’s football,” said the 55-year-old on Saturday (05.08.2023) two days after the bitter 1: 1 against South Korea, which meant the first preliminary round for German footballers at a World Cup.

She wanted to “remain persistent and strong,” emphasized Voss-Tecklenburg, who reported “a lot of positive support” from the fans. You should emerge stronger from defeat. MVT does not expect any negative consequences for the development of women’s football. Rather, it relies on a “now more than ever” mentality.

DFB President Bernd Neuendorf had expressed his confidence in her immediately after her departure and added at a DFB appointment on Friday: “I’m very sure that she can get back on track with the team.” The national coach herself was initially not so clear, but two days after the game she made her decision.

Refurbishment dates are already fixed

Some players have already left the team quarters, others will follow during the day and fly back to Germany. The national coach and also the sports director “Joti” Chatzialexiou will follow on Sunday. The dates for processing the World Cup have already been discussed. Everyone should come together in the next two to three weeks.

Time is pressing – the Nations League starts at the end of September, in which the European nations are about two tickets for the Olympic Games next year in Paris. Chatzialexiou left no doubt that they absolutely wanted to secure one of these tickets and not just concentrate on the EM 2025: “It is important to look forward again after the analysis and to show that we can make up for this shame. ” In addition, the Olympics are “a major tournament with a very special meaning”.

Look for reasons, not excuses

The fact that “Sportbild” reported about cracks between the players and the coaching team after the World Cup was a big issue at the DFB. “We immediately spoke to the players’ council about it,” reported the sporting director of the national team. However, nothing of the sort was transmitted to him and the coaching team from the team circle. Voss-Tecklenburg said: “We talk to the players, we haven’t experienced that here during the tournament. I have every confidence in the honesty of the players.”

It wouldn’t have been credible if we had gone to the World Cup and said we wanted to see if we could get through the group. We arrived as vice European champions. National coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg

Nevertheless, the analysis should also deal with the topics described: Was the team quarters right on the outskirts of Sydney chosen? Was communication good and enough? What can still be improved in the training work? “But we constantly question ourselves,” explained the national coach. “We want to find the reasons why we didn’t put our performance on the pitch – not excuses.”

Both the players and everyone else involved would have to take the experience from Australia with them, “learn from it and grow from it,” explained Voss-Tecklenburg – including himself.