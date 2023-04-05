Status: 04/03/2023 12:11 p.m

National coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg has extended her contract with the German Football Association (DFB) until the 2025 European Championship. This was announced by DFB President Bernd Neuendorf on Monday. So far, the 55-year-old was tied up to and including the World Cup this summer.

“These were good conversations, I expressly refer to the technical side. But what is also very important to me is the human aspect. I felt that it had become a very familiar relationship in the last few weeks,” said Neuendorf on Monday morning. Assistant Britta Carlson will also stay until 2025, she has been a confidant of the national coach for many years. “Of course, the thoughts are that we still have plans. We look forward to the future and to everything that is to come.” , said Voss-Tecklenburg. She is “very proud”.

Title hunt in the summer at the World Cup

Voss-Tecklenburg had led the DFB team to the final against hosts England (1:2 aet) at the European Championships last summer and triggered a wave of euphoria in Germany. The 125-time national player has been in office since the end of 2018, the next title hunt is at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand (July 20th to August 20th). There, the two-time world champion Germany meets Morocco, Colombia and South Korea in the group phase.

Two tests this week

In preparation for the World Cup, the DFB selection will test on Good Friday (8 p.m.) in the Netherlands and four days later in Nuremberg against Brazil (6 p.m.). The awarding of the EM 2025 will take place on Tuesday.