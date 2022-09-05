Original title: National Community Games 2022 Chess Pilot Tournament Concludes Successfully

After nearly a month of intense competition, the National Community Games 2022 Chess Pilot Tournament hosted by the Chinese Sports Industry under the guidance of the Chess and Card Sports Management Center of the General Administration of Sport of China and the Chinese Chess Association came to an end on August 31. Amateur chess masters from all over the country went through three rounds of single-defeat knockout matches. Zuo Zhi from Beijing and Yan Zanzhao from Nanjing, Jiangsu advanced to compete for the championship and runner-up positions. Victory or defeat, Zuo Zhi won the championship of this competition.

There were four rounds of competition on the final day. Before the first round in the morning, everyone was waiting in the live broadcast room on time for the official start of the competition. In the first round, 8 players were quickly eliminated in less than 40 minutes. In the second round, there was the first quick chess game in the final stage. Guo Ping from Jiangsu met Yu Shuhao from Hubei. After two games, Guo Ping with more solid fundamentals advanced to the semifinals.

The wonderful match at the end of the final surprised Zhao Wei, who is nicknamed “Speechless” in the chess live broadcast commentary community. He even admitted that the next competition, if there is a chance, would be a very interesting game if you want to spend a while with these amateur masters. After the battle between the two sides, Yan Zanzhao gave his sons carelessly when he had an advantage, but Zuo Zhi failed to seize the opportunity, made a mistake, and also lost his position. In the first game of the extra match, the two sides made a careful layout and had some concerns. After running out of time, they obtained a draw. In the second game of the play-off, it was decided as soon as he entered the game. Yan Zanzhao made a miscalculation, and the situation was no longer able to recover. Zuo Zhi boldly attacked and won, and finally attacked the city and pulled out the village, ending the anxious decisive battle that lasted 1 hour and 42 minutes. .

Since the start of the National Community Games 2022 Chess Pilot Tournament, it has received extensive attention from the amateur chess elites across the country, and has continued to attract the participation and attention of community chess enthusiasts across the country. The positive role in the sense of feeling has further promoted the vigorous development of community sports and created a good atmosphere for intellectual chess sports.

