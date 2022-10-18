Original title: Benzema breaks the scoring drought (quote)

Clasico, Real Madrid revenge (theme)

Yangcheng Evening News reporter Liu Yi reported: The 9th round of La Liga staged the Spanish national derby on October 17. Real Madrid beat Barcelona 3-1 at home, avenging the 0-4 defeat at home last season. . In the La Liga standings, Real Madrid leads alone with 25 points, and Barcelona ranks second with a difference of 3 points.

Barcelona conceded only one goal in the first 8 rounds, and this campaign also ushered in the return of French central defender Conde from injury. Although Conde replaced the “colander” Pique in the back line, he still couldn’t plug Barcelona’s defensive loopholes. Real Madrid played a sharp fast break in the 12th minute, Kroos sent a subtle pass, Junior broke into the penalty area from the left and the shot was saved, and Benzema made a supplementary shot for Real Madrid to take the lead.

Benzema’s last goal was far away in La Liga’s away win over Espanyol on August 29. After such a long scoring drought, the favorite of the new Golden Ball Award left the goal to the Spanish national derby opponent. Benzema was sidelined due to injury when Real Madrid suffered a 4-0 home defeat to Barcelona last season.

One of the highlights of this heavyweight contest is the competition between the two super centers Benzema and Lewandowski, but Lewandowski, who participated in the Spanish national derby for the first time, still can’t find it. In the 25th minute, Rafinha made a cross from the right, and Lewand made a small angle shovel shot from the back, which missed the perfect opportunity to equalize the score.

From the technical statistics of the whole game, Barcelona is more dominant, leading 18 to 8 in the number of shots, 5 to 4 in the number of shots on target, and obtained 57% of the ball possession. However, Real Madrid counterattacked very sharply, making it impossible for Barcelona to defend. In the 35th minute, there was a vacuum in Barcelona’s defense in front of the penalty area. After continuous passes from Junior, Joan Ameni and Mendy, Valverde heavily bombarded the goal for Real Madrid to expand the score.

Lewandowski broke into the penalty area in the 73rd minute and fell to the ground under Carvajal’s defense. The referee didn’t say anything, and Xavi spread his hands to express his incomprehension. In the 83rd minute, Fati made a cross from the left, Lewandowski rubbed the ball back with his foot, and Ferran Torres pushed an empty goal and finally recovered a goal for Barcelona. In the 89th minute, Rodrigo, who came off the bench, broke into the penalty area and was kicked down by Barcelona defender Garcia. Rodrigo made a penalty kick and sealed the victory for Real Madrid.

This is the 50th game of the former midfield superstar Xavi coaching Barcelona. He led the team with only 28 wins, 11 draws and 11 losses. Xavi coaches Barcelona with a winning rate of only 56%. Among the coaches who have led the team at least 50 games, his performance is the worst among Barcelona coaches since 2001, and the number of losses is also the last 7 coaches who have led Barcelona at least 50 games. the most.

Young Marshal Xavi is paying tuition for his growth. After the Spanish national derby, Real Madrid fans shouted: “Xavi stay, Xavi stay!”