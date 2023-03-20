National Diving Championship: Quan Hongchan and Chen Yuxi win the women’s double 10m platform championship 2023-03-20 11:59:37.0 Source: Xinhuanet

Author: Xu Dongyuan

On the 19th, the 2023 National Diving Championship kicked off in Shanghai. Quan Hongchan and Chen Yuxi partnered to win the women’s double 10-meter platform championship, the Guangdong team won the men’s double 3-meter springboard gold, silver and bronze medals, and Chen Yiwen and his old partner Chang Yani won the women’s double 3-meter springboard gold medal.

Guangdong team Quan Hongchan and Shanghai team Chen Yuxi partnered in the women’s double 10m platform final that day, and finally won the championship with a total score of 362.04. After the game, Chen Yuxi said: “Whether in the big Chinese diving team or as a pair, we are a team (team). The two of us urge each other and improve each other. In the state of chasing each other To train, to compete, I think this is a very good state.”

This event is not only the first stop of the Chinese diving team’s Paris Olympic trials, but also the trials for the Fukuoka World Championships, Hangzhou Asian Games and Chengdu Universiade.

The Guangdong team took the top three places in the men’s double 3-meter springboard, and He Chao’s partner Yan Siyu won the championship. Tokyo Olympic champion Wang Zongyuan and Zheng Jiuyuan of Hubei Haosha team made a major mistake in the fourth jump and only finished 14th.

He Chao, who won gold medals in the Asian Games and the World Championships, announced his retirement in 2017. He returned to the diving field this time. He said frankly: “I just want to use this little opportunity to fight again. It takes a lot of effort to return to the field. There are more things than before, and it is a fluke to get the gold medal this time, but it is also an encouragement to myself.”

Chen Yiwen of the Guangdong team and Chang Yani of the Hubei Hosa team won the gold medal in the women’s synchronized 3-meter springboard with a total score of 307.65 points.

In the men’s double 10-meter platform final, Lian Junjie, a new-generation athlete from Shandong Zhouke team, and Yang Hao, a player from Shaanxi Haosha, won the championship.