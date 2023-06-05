National events “run” into middle school campuses_Zhejiang Online

300 track and field athletes compete to reach the standard

On June 3, the China Athletics Mass Standards Series started in Hangzhou. 300 athletes from all over the country gathered in Hangzhou Middle School. As the national fitness activity IP launched by the Chinese Athletics Association, the event aims to build a stage for sports enthusiasts to show off their skills, so that the charm of track and field sports can spread to a wider group of people. At present, the event is being promoted nationwide, and nearly 50 games have been held this year. There are three events of 3000 meters, 5000 meters and 10000 meters in this competition, divided into six groups according to gender.

“This is the 6th public competition series held in Zhejiang this year. Judging from the competition registration and the on-site situation, it shows the players’ good enthusiasm for participation.” Wang Runiu, director of the track and field department of Zhejiang Sports Vocational and Technical College, told reporters that those who are willing For players who challenge their own abilities and participate in higher-level events, the qualifying series can be used as a warm-up match before advancing to the third-level national track and field events. For ordinary players, the event provides them with a stage to show themselves and challenge themselves, and strive to achieve a leap from the public to the elite.

At 6 o’clock in the morning, many players have come to the scene for inspection and warm-up at the track and field field of Hangzhou Middle School. Some of them drove for a few hours early in the morning, and some of them came here to prepare for the battle a few days ago. At 7 o’clock, with the firing of the starting gun, the 10,000-meter event started first, and the contestants competed in 25 laps on the 400-meter track. Among the running crowd, the reporter saw a familiar figure – Zhang Lunan, a Shaoxing boy who had previously borrowed the uniform of the Zhejiang Track and Field Team in the Huanglong Qualification Series. As he finally crossed the line, the time was fixed at 32 minutes and 44 seconds. This achievement has also reached the national second-level athlete certification standard.

“I already have 4 certificates, and it feels easier to compete on campus.” Zhang Lunan said proudly. His biggest dream now is to be able to achieve the national first-level athlete certification within 30 minutes and 50 seconds, and then pass this competition platform Really compete with the national team players. Today, Zhang Lunan, a freshman at Hangzhou Dianzi University, arranges a periodic training plan, and running has become a compulsory course in his college life.

It is worth mentioning that all athletes finished the race before the cut-off time set for the competition. The players all said that the popular platform track is not as professional as the Yahang Horse, and they look forward to meeting again.

“This time, the Guozihao event has once again settled in Hangzhou, adding another important link to Hangzhou’s building of a city of events.” Yao Zhongping, deputy director of the Culture, Radio, Television, Tourism and Sports Bureau of Shangcheng District, Hangzhou, said that the Hangzhou Asian Games is not only a platform for professional athletes to compete. It is also a display space for the Urban Asian Games and the National Asian Games. Shangcheng District will also make reasonable use of the school’s gymnasium facilities to better serve the public. It is hoped that through the holding of the event, more running enthusiasts will come to the spacious sports field to enjoy the joy of sports and improve the public’s healthy living standards.