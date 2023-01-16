National feathers win two titles at Malaysia Open 2023-01-16 13:26:34.0 Source: Xinhuanet

Author: Wang Yi

The final of the 2023 Malaysian Badminton Open will be held in Kuala Lumpur on the 15th. The Chinese team won the women’s doubles and mixed doubles championships.

Chinese women’s doubles pair Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan defeated Korean pair Baek Ha Na/Lee You Lin 21:16, 21:10. Jia Yifan said after the game that they had played against their opponents at the Japan Open last year, so they had made adequate preparations before this game.

In the mixed doubles final, Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong defeated the Japanese pair Yuta Watanabe/Arisa Higashino 21:19, 21:11. Huang Yaqiong said after the game: “The speed and rhythm of the opponent in the first game were very good, but it may also be because the speed of the first game was too fast, and the opponent’s physical strength was a little bit weaker in the second game. Be patient, so the score gap may be bigger.”

In the men’s doubles competition, the Chinese team Liang Weikeng/Wang Chang lost to the Indonesian team Alfian/Adianto 18:21, 21:18, 13:21, missing the championship.

Denmark’s Axelsen defeated Japan’s Kodai Naraoka 21:6, 21:15 to win the men’s singles championship. The women’s singles title was won by Japanese player Akane Yamaguchi. In the duel with Korean player An Seying, Akane Yamaguchi lost 12:21 in the first game, but reversed with 21:19 and 21:11 in the last two games.