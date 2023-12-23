National Figure Skating Championships and “14th Winter” Qualifying Competition opens in Chengde, Hebei Province – Sports – China Engineering Network

National Figure Skating Championships and “14th Winter” Qualifying Competition opens in Chengde, Hebei Province

Xinhua News Agency, Shijiazhuang, December 22 (Reporter Yang Fan and Zhang Weihua) – The 2023-2024 National Figure Skating Championships kicked off at the Chengde Ice Sports Center in Hebei Province on the 22nd. This event also serves as the qualifying competition for the 14th National Winter Games.

The competition, which will last for three days, has attracted nearly 400 athletes and coaches. The events include women’s singles, men’s singles, pairs skating, ice dancing, and queue skating. On the first day of the competition, contestants Chen Xizi and Xing Jianing from the Harbin Winter Sports Training Center scored the highest in the ice dance rhythmic dance competition with 67.96 points. In the women’s single skating short program, Wang Yihan from the Beijing Winter Sports Management Center scored the highest with 63.61 points.

The upcoming events on the 23rd will include the pairs short program, men’s singles short program, ice dance free dance, and queue skating competitions. On the 24th, the men’s singles free skating, pairs free skating, and women’s singles free skating competitions will take place.

The results of this competition will determine the list of the “14th Winter” finals in the open group, as per the notification from the Winter Sports Management Center of the State Sports General Administration. Additionally, the results will also be used as one of the basis for the selection of places for the 2024 ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships.

The event is hosted by the Chinese Figure Skating Association, hosted by the Winter Sports Center of the Hebei Provincial Sports Bureau and the Chengde Municipal Sports Bureau, and co-organized by the Chengde Summer Resort Tourism Group.

The National Figure Skating Championships and “14th Winter” Qualifying Competition is expected to showcase the top talents in figure skating and determine the future competitors of the National Winter Games.

