National Fitness Day Celebrated with Vibrant Asian Games-themed Activity in Jiubao Community

Hangzhou, August 9, 2023 – In honor of the 15th National Fitness Day, a grand event was organized in Hangzhou to promote the integration of national fitness and health. The event, titled “National Fitness to Welcome Asian Games, Happiness and Jiubao to the Future,” was hosted by the Propaganda Department of the Shangcheng District Committee and co-organized by Jiubao Street, Xuanjia Bucun Cultural Auditorium, and Sancun Village Cultural Auditorium.

On the evening of August 4th, the residents of Jiubao community gathered wearing white T-shirts specially prepared for the occasion. The community members posed for a group photo in front of a beautifully decorated background wall. At 7 o’clock, two buses full of enthusiastic participants left Jiubao for Li-Ning Sports Park.

The event kicked off with a gunshot, and close to a hundred walking enthusiasts began their journey following the Jiubao Community banner. The participants, donning fluorescent green backpacks, gradually spread out across the runway, creating a stunning visual of green lights outlining the shape of the track. This collective brisk walking activity not only contributed to the residents’ sports and cultural life but also fostered stronger community communication.

The event aimed to welcome the upcoming Asian Games with a positive and active mindset, promoting physical fitness and adding excitement to the atmosphere in Hangzhou. The participants embraced a fuller mental state and a more vigorous fighting attitude, ready to support and enjoy the Hangzhou Asian Games.

This delightful celebration of National Fitness Day not only showcased the commitment to a healthy lifestyle but also exemplified the unity and enthusiasm of Hangzhou’s residents. The event was a resounding success, fostering a sense of community pride and togetherness. As Hangzhou eagerly awaits the Asian Games, events like these continue to galvanize the city, bringing a renewed enthusiasm and excitement.

