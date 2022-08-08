The 2022 “Hong Kong Jockey Club Cup” Tennis Tennis Member Rating Open Doubles Annual Finals kicked off on August 6th and 7th at Beijing Jiuhua International Tennis Center. This competition was hosted by Guoli Xian (Beijing) Sports Culture Development Co., Ltd., hosted by Tennis Club Co., Ltd. every day, and sponsored by the Hong Kong Jockey Club.

Wang Jun, former deputy director of the General Administration of Sports of the People’s Republic of China and founder of Tennis every day, Li Ruo, domestic sports project manager of Beijing Hong Kong Jockey Club Technology Development Co., Ltd., Liu Wendi, executive director of Guoli Xian (Beijing) Sports Culture Development Co., Ltd., Tennis every day Chen Kun, General Manager of the Club Co., Ltd. attended the opening ceremony.

At present, with the increasing demand of people for a better life, the demand for fitness is showing an increasingly strong and diverse development trend, and the national fitness system is also becoming more and more perfect. On the occasion of the 14th “National Fitness Day” on August 8, Tiantian Tennis will organize a member-level open doubles annual tournament to present a tennis feast to the majority of tennis fans and fully release the new vitality of the “National Fitness Day”.

Chen Kun, General Manager of Tiantian Tennis Club Co., Ltd., said in his speech: “Tianyou Tennis is rooted in popular tennis and has been committed to the popularization and promotion of tennis. Different from the professional tennis competition of ‘heavy singles and light doubles’, Tiantian tennis is a popular tennis game. We always think and design tennis activities that are more in line with the participation of the public from the perspective of ‘national fitness’, so we pay special attention to doubles competitions. In serving and practicing the national strategy of national fitness, we and the Hong Kong Jockey Club can be described as encountering mountains and rivers. The slogan of the Hong Kong Jockey Club’s support for the mainland’s national fitness cause ‘Meet and move, healthy Chinese’ and the concept of tennis every day also complement each other.”

Wang Jun, former deputy director of the General Administration of Sports of the People’s Republic of China and founder of Tennis every day, presented a souvenir to Li Ruo, manager of domestic sports projects of Beijing Hong Kong Jockey Club Technology Development Co., Ltd.

The contestant Qiao Ruoxuan said in an interview: “Tennis every day has built a particularly good platform, which is very suitable for ‘part-time’ players like us who are usually busy with work and work. Tennis doubles competitions have relatively little physical requirements, and there are 7 , 8-year-old children, as well as 7- and 80-year-old grandfathers, doubles is a sport that can be both very casual and fun, and it is very suitable for those of us who have gradually cultivated a love for tennis from scratch.” His partner Xu Yaohua said: “Every day there are tennis competitions that are rewarded with great care. In addition to medals and medals, they also reward some easily expendable equipment, which will increase our interest in playing tennis.”

National fitness is not a one-day effort. Since the establishment of National Fitness Day for the first time in 2009, China‘s national fitness has made great progress. Building a higher-level national fitness system and implementing more diverse and comprehensive fitness programs are important cornerstones for accelerating the construction of a sports powerhouse. Guo Oli Xian and the Hong Kong Jockey Club have fully cooperated with the Hong Kong Jockey Club since 2014, and have always been committed to promoting tennis “from a niche to a public, from an elite to a commoner”. , the public welfare and charity see the horse club everywhere”.

After two days of fierce competition, Niu Daohua/Chen Wenyun, Zhao Shengyang/Yang Xue, Lv Zixin/Han Mingxiao, Cui Dingchen/Zhou Dingxiong, Lu Pengyu/Zhang Chao won the 5.0, 6.0, 7.0, 8.0 and 9.0 championships in the end.

