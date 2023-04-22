Home » National Fitness Online Sports Meeting achieves full coverage in four seasons-Sports-中工网
Original title: National Fitness Online Games to achieve full coverage of four seasons

Guangming DailyReporter Wang Dong

Guangming DailyNews (Reporter Wang Dong) The 2023 National Fitness Online Games was officially launched in Beijing a few days ago. This year’s event introduced the concept of the twenty-four solar terms of the lunar calendar for the first time. According to the characteristics of different solar terms and temperatures, more than 60 sports of all types including ice and snow, riding, running and walking, martial arts and qigong were launched, and the events covered all seasons.

According to Ding Dong, Director of the Group Department of the State General Administration of Sports, a total of 109 units will participate in the 2022 National Fitness Online Games, including more than 50 Internet platforms, 10 sports centers of the State General Administration of Sports, 39 national individual associations, 10 Provincial and municipal sports departments. The online sports meeting started on April 28 last year and ended on September 25. The event has been online for 150 days in total. A total of 68 competitions have been set up. The number of registered participants is 13.96 million, and more than 3.27 million participation certificates have been issued.

Compared with last year, this year’s National Fitness Online Games will strive to achieve an all-round upgrade of the online games through means such as accurate crowd coverage, innovative online participation, full sports scene coverage, and improved guarantee and reward mechanisms. Gao Yuanyi, deputy director of the Group Department of the State General Administration of Sports, introduced that this year’s sports meeting will use platforms such as online popularization and promotion of sports events. The first batch will be launched including 18 events such as running, chess, baseball, bowling, walking, chess and cards, cycling, etc. Some projects will also be carried out in a combination of online and offline. Adding ice and snow events is also a continuation of the spirit of the Beijing Winter Olympics. It is hoped that through the competition, more people will understand ice and snow, love ice and snow, and participate in ice and snow.

In addition, in order to make the entry channel more convenient, in addition to the official website of the State Sports General Administration and other entry points, a new WeChat applet will be launched to lower the entry threshold and optimize entry channels through the mobile port.

It is reported that the 2023 National Fitness Online Games will not only continue to take advantage of the Internet and carry out related special activities with more platforms, but will also further strengthen scientific fitness guidance, promote fitness promotion and popularization through multiple channels, sports science videos and online national physical exercise standards qualifying round. While continuing to promote the sharing of competitive sports achievements among the people, inviting sports stars to participate in leading demonstrations and scientific fitness guidance, more grassroots social sports instructors and fitness experts are invited to participate.

