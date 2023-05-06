National fitness welcomes the Asian Games, full of confidence and prosperity Jiashan County successfully held the Eighth Elderly Games Chess and Go Competition_Qianyao Town

Original title: National fitness to welcome the Asian Games, full of confidence and prosperity Jiashan County successfully held the Eighth Elderly Games Chess and Go Competition

Fitness for all to welcome the Asian Games, full of confidence and prosperity Jiashan County successfully held the 8th Elderly Games Chess and Go Competition

In order to build a platform for elderly friends to meet friends by playing chess, learn chess skills, and enhance friendship, recently, the Cultural Auditorium of Ganyao Town held the “National Fitness to Welcome the Asian Games, Confidently Run to Wealth Together” The 8th Jiashan County Games for the Elderly Chess, Go Exchange game, this game is sponsored by the County Senior Sports Association and undertaken by the Ganyao Town Senior Sports Association. More than 30 chess fans from Jiashan County participated.

A short opening ceremony, the tense competition kicked off. The old comrades were calm and focused. Everyone’s chess style has its own characteristics, and the game is exciting. When the situation is tense and dangerous, the old comrades can’t help frowning and thinking deeply; when the chess game is won, their faces are filled with happy smiles from time to time. They concentrated on making every move steadily, and dismantled every move they saw, which attracted the sighs of the onlookers. The whole competition was carried out in an orderly, tense, harmonious and pleasant atmosphere.

After a fierce competition, Yu Angyang won the first place in the Go group, Zhao Yongqing won the second place, Zhu Huiliang won the third place, the first, second and third place in the women’s chess group were Yang Haiqing, Cao Ruiyue and Shen Yunzhen, and the men’s group came in first. The first to eighth places are Kong Weisheng, Feng Limin, Li Lairong, Wu Jinlin, Lu Baotao, Zhou Asan, Jiao Zhiliang and Chen Fuquan.Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: