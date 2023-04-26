National Fitness Welcomes the Asian Games with Confidence and Confidence to Run Together for Wealth The 2nd Yangtze River Delta Fishing League League Zhejiang Station Competition Finished Successfully_Zhejiang Online

National Fitness welcomes the Asian Games with full confidence and strives for prosperity

On April 22, the “Jia Diao Ni” Cup 2nd Yangtze River Delta Fishing League Zhejiang Station Competition was successfully held at Zhuangyuan Lake Fishing Center, Shicong Town, Nanxun District, Huzhou City. The competition attracted the participation of nearly 200 fishing enthusiasts from Jiangsu, Anhui, Zhejiang, and one city in the Yangtze River Delta region.

The competition is guided by the Zhejiang Provincial Sports Federation, hosted by the Yangtze River Delta Fishing Alliance, organized by the Zhejiang Provincial Fishing Association and the People’s Government of Nanxun Town, Huzhou City, and co-organized by the Huzhou Fishing Association, Zhuangyuan Lake Fishing Center of Shicong Town, and Huzhou Yicun Fishing Tackle Co., Ltd. .

Leaders of the Yangtze River Delta Alliance Units: Xi Baoqin of Shanghai Fishing Association, Shao Suhua, Chairman of Anhui Fishing Association, Sang Shize, Vice President of Jiangsu Fishing Association, Qian Bin, Secretary General of Zhejiang Fishing Association, leaders of Shicong Town Government, and Zhejiang Province The person in charge of the strategic partner unit of the Fishing Association attended the opening ceremony.

The ace products of fishing gear and social enterprises in Zhejiang Province were also unveiled.

After four hard competitions in one day, Shen Yi from Pudong New District of Shanghai, Shi Ruhuan from Cixi, Ningbo, Zhejiang, and Zhang Xing from Jinhua, Zhejiang won the top three respectively.

The economy in the Yangtze River Delta is developed, fishing activities are flourishing, and the level of competitive fishing is in a leading position in the country. The Yangtze River Delta region is one of the earliest sports industry cooperation areas in China that has been established for more than ten years.

In line with the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta, the Yangtze River Delta Fishing Alliance came into being, aiming to create a more harmonious environment for the development of fishing sports in the Yangtze River Delta region, and strive to build the Yangtze River Delta region into a special fishing sport in China in the short term. The area of ​​influence will make new contributions to the sports industry in the Yangtze River Delta region and the development of fishing in China.

The Yangtze River Delta Fishing League is the first event brand created after the league was born. Its most unique feature is that before the start of the finals, there will be trials in various regions.

In order to promote the exchange of players from different regions, fishing friends can reasonably arrange time and experience to participate in cross-regional competitions, encourage players to exchange skills through competitions, and have more opportunities to enter the finals.

Qian Bin, secretary-general of the Zhejiang Fishing Association, handed over the flag of the Yangtze River Delta Fishing Alliance to Xi Baoqin, executive vice president of the Shanghai Fishing Association, who will be the next rotating chairman.

During the competition, the leaders of the Yangtze River Delta Alliance visited Huzhou Linghu International Fishing Center. The water area of ​​Linghu International Fishing Center is 1700 square meters, the water depth is 2 meters, equipped with lure boats and water rooms, with a total investment of more than 20 million, mainly for Suitable for lure lovers, parent-child travel, leisure fishing, etc.

After the game, each member unit of the Yangtze River Delta Alliance also held a seminar to discuss the future development of the alliance and other issues, and determined the focus of future work and the arrangement of key events.

After the second Yangtze River Delta Fishing League League Zhejiang Station competition, the “Hemingway” Cup 4th Zhejiang Province Fishing Member League Huzhou Station Competition hosted by Zhejiang Fishing Association was also held in Zhuangyuan Lake Fishing Center of Shicong Town.

Nearly 200 athletes from all over the province participated in the “Individual Hand Rod Target Fish (Craucian Carp) End Count Competition, and the Individual Hand Rod Mixed Fish (Carp, Crucian Carp) Weight Competition with two rounds each.

In the end, Jin Dahao from Fuyang, Hangzhou, Zhejiang, Bao Haijun from Jinhua Dongyang, Zhejiang, and Wang Mengcun from Fenghua, Ningbo, Zhejiang won the top three.

Zhuangyuan Lake leisure fishing town in Shicong Town covers an area of ​​1,500 mu, with a water area of ​​more than 1,000 mu. It has a competitive pool, a fishing training pool for teenagers, and a black pit. The lively competition has promoted Shicong Town to further activate the local characteristic water resources, explore new paths for the integration of agriculture, culture, sports and tourism, and help the revitalization of the countryside.