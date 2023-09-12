National football coach Jankovic: Team readies for redemption after recent draw and prepares to face Syria

The Chinese men’s national football team is gearing up for their upcoming friendly match against the Syrian team, following a draw with the Malaysian team. The team, which has been questioned for their performance in the previous match, aims to correct their mistakes and secure a victory for their fans.

National football coach Jankovic addressed the media at the pre-match press conference and acknowledged the team’s shortcomings in the game against Malaysia. He stated, “We analyzed the game against Malaysia, clearly listed the problems, and then formulated solutions. My focus was on the team’s lack of concentration, poor adjustment, and mistakes in defensive tactics.” Jankovic expressed gratitude for the unwavering support of the fans and declared that the whole team is prepared to win for them.

Unfortunately, the previous match against Malaysia resulted in injuries for some players. Li Shuai suffered a head injury and was taken away by ambulance, while Lin Liangming, the goal scorer, was replaced due to injury. Jankovic reassured that Li Shuai’s injury is not serious but confirmed that both players will sit out the next game to prioritize their well-being. He emphasized the importance of protecting the players and stated, “We have a lot of other players who are doing well and deserve to play.”

When asked about the pressure he feels as the coach, Jankovic acknowledged that pressure is inevitable in the football industry. He stated that he enjoys leading the team and is focused on solving the team’s problems before the World Cup qualifiers start in November.

Chinese forward Wu Lei also addressed the media and expressed his disappointment with the previous match’s results. He stated, “We analyzed the problem and hope to solve it tomorrow and do better. I understand the fans’ expectations of me. Scoring goals is my responsibility, and I hope to set a good example for young players.”

In response to doubts from the public about the team’s work ethic, Wu Lei reassured that each player is dedicated to giving their best for the team. He stated, “No matter how many minutes we play, we will do our best. Now, we need to take more responsibility.”

The head coach of the Syrian team, Cooper, mentioned that they have thoroughly prepared for the upcoming match against China. He expressed excitement for the game and stated, “The experience of playing against the Chinese team is very helpful. The coaches and players of the Chinese team have changed. In the game, we have to play with me as the main player.”

The friendly match between the Chinese team and the Syrian team will take place on the evening of the 12th. With the team’s determination to correct their mistakes and the support of their fans, they hope to secure a victory in the upcoming match.

