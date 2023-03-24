National Football Development Key Cities Annual Work Conference Held 2023-03-24 10:02:23.0 Source: Xinhuanet

The National Football Development Key Cities Annual Work Conference was held on the 23rd at the National Football Training Base (Xianghe). The theme determined by the meeting is: unify thinking, build consensus, fully promote the construction of key cities for football development, accelerate the construction of a new pattern of football reform and development, and effectively promote the high-quality development of football.

Du Zhaocai, deputy director of the State Sports General Administration and secretary of the Party Committee of the Chinese Football Association, said at the meeting that the construction of key cities for the development of national football is a strategic strategy to implement the requirements of the “Overall Plan for the Reform and Development of Chinese Football” in the new era, accelerate the revitalization of football, and promote the construction of a strong sports country. The project is a major measure to comprehensively deepen the reform of football and explore the development path of football with Chinese characteristics during the “14th Five-Year Plan” period. Over the past year, the General Administration of Sports and the Chinese Football Association have selected and identified 16 key cities for football development. The policy system supporting the reform and development of football in key cities has initially formed, the integration of sports and education has been deepened, campus football has continued to develop, the layout of youth training centers has accelerated, and grassroots innovations have continued to emerge, showing an overall positive trend.

Du Zhaocai pointed out that all key cities should learn from advanced experience at home and abroad, emancipate their minds, boldly explore new models of football reform and development, strive to be the vanguard of my country’s football reform and development and the cradle of football talent training, and create a new model of my country’s football reform and a new model of football development. Highland, a new benchmark for football governance, a new model for the integration of sports and education, and a new engine for the sports industry. The “five new” football reform and development demonstration cities will form a demonstration effect from point to area, blaze a new path for the development of football with Chinese characteristics, and promote the overall improvement of my country’s football level.

Cheng Xu, Director of the Office of the National Football Development Key Cities Leading Group Office, made an annual work report at the meeting. Cheng Xu said that the construction of key cities for the development of football in the country has made important progress in the past year, especially in the development of youth football, the cultivation of high-level reserve talents, and the deepening of the integration of sports and education; currently 16 key cities have a total of youth football players There are 703 supporting high-quality schools, 27,015 young players are reserved, 523 youth training teams have been established, and 296 players have been sent to national teams at all levels.

At the meeting, representatives from Qingdao, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Dalian, Suzhou, and Chengdu successively discussed the layout of the district-level youth training system, the support mechanism for the development of municipal-level youth training, the construction of a national high-level reserve talent training system, the development of professional football, and the development of women’s football. Speeches on typical experiences in aspects such as the integration of sports and education, and the social football competition system.

The construction of key football cities has received strong support from FIFA, AFC and UEFA. Salman, Vice President of FIFA and President of AFC, sent a congratulatory letter for the opening of this meeting. He said that the construction of key football cities is an important measure to promote the development and overall improvement of Chinese football. The AFC will provide all-round support for this project and jointly promote special cooperation in the fields of youth training and technology development to effectively promote the project. longterm development.

Nearly 150 people attended the meeting, including persons in charge of relevant departments and bureaus of the General Administration of Sport of China, members of the work leading group in key cities for football development, leaders of the Chinese Football Association and heads of relevant departments.