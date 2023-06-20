National Football Team Asian Games friendly match 1:0 victory over South Korea U24 team

The Asian Games National Football Team beat South Korea’s U24 team 1-0 in a friendly match 2023-06-20 14:46:57.0 Source: Xinhua Net Authors: Xia Liang, Hu Jiali

On the evening of the 19th, the second match between the Chinese men’s Asian Games team and the South Korean U24 team continued at the Jinhua Sports Center Stadium. With Sun Qinhan’s goal near the end of the first half, the Asian Games National Football Team finally beat South Korea’s U24 team 1-0.

In the first round of the contest between the two teams on the 15th, the National Football Asian Games team lost 3 goals in a row within 10 minutes of the second half, and finally lost to the South Korean U24 team 1:3. In this game, the National Football Asian Games team made a large adjustment in the starting lineup. Wu Shaocong, Tao Qianglong, Sun Qinhan and Wang Haijian, who played as substitutes, got the chance to start this game.

In the first half of the game, the South Korean U24 team repeatedly created dangerous situations in front of the National Football Team Asian Games, but it was the National Football Team Asian Games who broke the deadlock first. In the 45th minute, the Asian Games National Football Team played a quick counterattack in the frontcourt. Tao Qianglong took the ball from Button and entered the penalty area. Foot strafing the ball into the empty goal, the Asian Games National Football Team lead 1:0.

After the change of side, South Korea’s U24 team deployed troops to continue to strengthen the offensive, and several crosses from the side cooperated to almost break through the gate of the Asian Games of the National Football Team. In the 88th minute, South Korea’s U24 team found a good opportunity to score. Yang Xuanjun, who came off the bench, used his personal ability to break through the penalty area and shot a low shot. Han Jiaqi made a key save. In the end, the Asian Games National Football Team kept the score 1:0 until the end.

