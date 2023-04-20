National football team warms up in June_Zhejiang Online

The national football team gathers and warms up in June

Source: Sport Tribune



Both the men’s national football team and the 99-year-old Asian Games team will gather again during the FIFA-designated national team competition window in June. Among them, the men’s national team will plan to play a warm-up match with Myanmar and Palestine. The Palestine Football Association has officially released the news; the Asian Games team is planning to invite the South Korean Asian Games team to China for two warm-up matches.

After returning to China after the trip to New Zealand in late March, both the national team and the 99-year-old Asian Games team have launched their own summaries. The next focus of the two national teams will turn to the 99-year-old Asian Games team.

When the two national teams gather in June, the Asian Games team will be satisfied first in terms of personnel, that is, the head coach of the Asian Games Djurjevic will first select and delineate the relevant personnel. players. Secondly, because the Asian Games men’s football match allows three overage players to be called up, Djurjevic draws up a list of overage players according to the needs of the team, and the national team will not call up the overage players delineated by the Asian Games, so that the overage The players and the Asian Games players run in through the international warm-up match.

After confirming this principle, the Asian Games team can form a lineup when it regroups in June. After all, before the start of the Asian Games men’s football match, there are only two opportunities for complete running-in, except for the national team competition window in June. There is only the last national team competition window in early September.