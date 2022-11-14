Roberto Mancini’s national team loses pieces in view of the friendlies with Albania and Austria, scheduled for 16 and 20 November. In the late morning today Bryan Cristante, Davide Frattesi and Gianluca Scamacca left the training camp in Coverciano because they were unavailable.

OPERATION IN SIGHT

The World Cup break did not start in the best way, especially for Bryan Cristante, who will be forced to undergo surgery. In the final minutes of Roma-Napoli – played on 23 October – the midfielder suffered a severe trauma to his left hand, which caused a bone contusion in the scaphoid of his left hand. Despite the problem Cristante had decided not to stop – he played wearing a brace – to stay close to Mourinho’s team in a delicate moment. A choice that has inevitably worsened the problem, as evidenced by a resonance conducted in recent days. And now the Giallorossi number 4 will have to undergo surgery.