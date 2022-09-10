Xinhua News Agency, Hangzhou, September 9 (Reporters Lu Yuchen, Xia Liang, Ji Jiadong) The 2022 National Gymnastics Championships ended in Hangzhou on the 9th, and the Chinese gymnastics team’s World Championships training roster was released immediately.

In the competition that day, 15-year-old Fujian teenager Qiu Qiyuan won the national championship for the first time on the women’s balance beam. Jiangsu team veteran You Hao made a game-high 6.8 points in the men’s parallel bars final, and won the gold with his stable performance. Zhang Boheng of Hunan team won another gold in the men’s horizontal bar final. In addition, Zhejiang players Chen Yilu and Anhui team Xiang Lulu won their first gold medals in the men’s vault and women’s floor exercises respectively.

According to the “2022 World Gymnastics Championships Selection Method”, this full championship is the first stop of the selection competition. After the competition, the World Championships training roster has been released. The specific list is as follows, in no particular order.

14 men’s team:

Zou Jingyuan, Xiao Ruoteng, Huang Mingqi, Sun Wei, You Hao, Lin Chaopan, Shi Cong, Yin Dexing, Zhang Boheng, Lan Xingyu, Yang Jiaxing, Hu Xuwei, Su Weide, Chen Zhilong.

14 women’s team:

Luo Rui, Ou Yushan, Tang Qianjing, Wei Xiaoyuan, Qi Qi, Zhang Jin, Wu Ran, Sun Xinyi, Zuo Tong, Zhou Yaqin, Chen Yanfei, He Licheng, Xiang Lulu, Yue Yue.

Next, after the second intra-team competition at the end of September or early October, the Chinese gymnastics team will determine the list of seven preparatory athletes for the men’s and women’s teams. The final official roster will be determined 24 hours before the World Championships.

During the Paris Olympic cycle, the rules of gymnastics have been significantly adjusted, and the “4+2” model of the Tokyo Olympic cycle has returned to the “5-4-3” model. The so-called “4+2” mode means that each team with full participation includes 4 teams and 2 individuals; “5-4-3” mode means that each team can send 5 players to participate in the qualifying competition, and each project can be assigned 4 team members participated, and the 3 best scores were included in the team score.

The 2022 Gymnastics World Championships is the first qualifying event for the Paris Olympics, and the top three teams in the men’s and women’s teams will directly qualify for the Olympics. According to Ye Zhennan, deputy director of the Gymnastics Management Center of the General Administration of Sport of the People’s Republic of China, because next year’s World Championships and Asian Games will overlap in time, the Chinese team in this year’s World Championships will strive to win the Olympic qualification, and will be able to form two teams to deal with the competition next year. Better research and exercise newcomers.

Taking the World Championships as an opportunity and platform this time, the gymnastics center is also exploring the selection plan for the Paris Olympics. Through the practical test, improvement and optimization of the selection of the World Championships, the selection method for the 2023 World Championships will be gradually formed, and experience will be accumulated for the selection of athletes for the Paris Olympic Games. athletes compete.

The Gymnastics World Championships will be held in Liverpool, England at the end of October. Referring to the selection experience of teams such as the United States and Japan, the all-around competition of the National Championships adopts the method of bringing the results of the qualifying rounds into the finals to increase the error tolerance rate of athletes during the competition, thereby reducing the chance of selection. In addition, the selection also introduced the group contribution rate as an inspection reference.