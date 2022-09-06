Xinhua News Agency, Hangzhou, September 5th (Reporters Lu Yuchen, Xia Liang, Ji Jiadong) The 2022 National Gymnastics Championships entered the second competition day on the 5th. In the women’s qualifying and team finals, the Guangdong team won the women’s championship for six consecutive years. The team champion, Zhejiang and Anhui teams won the runner-up and third runner-up respectively.

On September 5, Guangdong team player Luo Rui competes on the balance beam.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Yanan

According to the competition regulations, the qualifying competition adopts the “6-5-4 competition system”, that is, each team sends 4 to 6 athletes to participate, and each event can send 4 or 5 team members to participate, and the 4 best scores are included in the team score. .

On September 5, Guangdong team player Hu Jiafei competes in the uneven bars competition.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Yanan

There are also individual team championships in this championship. In the end, the Guangdong team won three championships in floor exercise, balance beam and vault, and the Zhejiang Temei Win Cup gymnastics team won the uneven bars championship.

On September 5, Guangdong team player Liu Xinyu competes in the women’s floor exercise.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Yanan

Ou Yushan, the captain of the Guangdong team, said that the new players of the Guangdong team are not afraid of tigers, and everyone performed well in this game. Although she is still recovering from foot surgery, she revealed that after the national team championships, she has been actively cooperating with the coaches, “especially wanting to compete”. After trying the 4 all-around qualifications in this qualifying competition, she is not too bad. response, so have been very satisfied.

On September 5, Guangdong team player Ou Yushan competes on the balance beam.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Yanan

It is worth mentioning that the Anhui team that won the third runner-up this time is composed of He Licheng, Xiang Lulu, Qin Mengran and Yue Yue. Like the National Games, He Licheng said that everyone’s secret weapon is “zero mistakes”. This All-Championship is also the World Championships trials, and He Licheng advanced to the women’s all-around final as the second. She expressed the hope that the finals can continue to improve performance and strive to enter the world championship list.

On September 5, Anhui team player Yue Yue (right) after the uneven bars competition.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Yanan

It is the second time that Fujian team player Qiu Qiyuan has participated in the full championship. Since she has not yet reached the age limit, she has no pressure to select for the World Championships this year. With her outstanding performance on uneven bars and balance beam, she advanced to the women’s all-around final on the 7th as the number one. The men’s all-around final will be held on the evening of the 6th.

“During the winter training, I practiced a lot of strength and learned new moves, so I am very happy that the total score in the all-around qualifying competition is higher than last year.” Qiu Qiyuan said after the game. She said that only by learning the basic skills will be faster, and then she will continue to strengthen her core strength.

Shanghai team player Zhang Jin won the women’s all-around championship at the Asian Championships in Doha, Qatar in June this year. After returning to China, she went through the process of isolation and recovery. She said that it will take time to get back to the peak state. At present, there is no major problem in her health. She hopes to restore the uneven bars level and improve the completion of the balance beam and floor exercise. The quality of the vault should be carefully maintained on the basis of maintaining the difficulty.

Beijing team member Tang Qianjing ranked first in the floor exercise qualifying round, but missed the final due to a balance beam error. She said that the slow heat is her old problem, and she hopes to sum up her experience in the follow-up competitions and get back to the competition state as soon as possible.