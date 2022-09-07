Original title: National Gymnastics Championships: Zhang Boheng won the men’s individual all-around championship

On September 6, the champion Zhang Boheng (fourth from the right) at the award ceremony.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Huang Zongzhi

On the same day, Zhang Boheng of the Hunan team won the championship in the men’s individual all-around final of the 2022 National Gymnastics Championships in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province.

On September 6, Zhang Boheng after the parallel bars competition.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Huang Zongzhi

On September 6, Zhang Boheng was in the vault competition.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Huang Zongzhi

On September 6, Zhang Boheng in the horizontal bar competition.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Huang Zongzhi

On September 6, Zhang Boheng celebrated after winning the championship.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Huang Zongzhi

On September 6, Zhang Boheng was in the ring competition.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Huang Zongzhi

On September 6, Zhang Boheng stretched between games.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Huang Zongzhi

On September 6, Zhang Boheng in the floor exercise competition. Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Huang Zongzhi (Huang Zongzhi)