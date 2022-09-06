Home Sports National Gymnastics Championships: Zhejiang Temei Win Cup team won the women’s team runner-up – Teller Report Teller Report
Sports

National Gymnastics Championships: Zhejiang Temei Win Cup team won the women’s team runner-up – Teller Report Teller Report

by admin
National Gymnastics Championships: Zhejiang Temei Win Cup team won the women’s team runner-up – Teller Report Teller Report

National Gymnastics Championships: Zhejiang Temei Win Cup team won the women’s team runner-up

2022-09-06 15:48:01

Source: Xinhuanet

On September 5, Zhang Qingying (second from right) of Zhejiang Temei Win Cup team hugged teammate Chen Yanfei (first from right) after the balance beam match.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Yanan

On the same day, in the women’s team final of the 2022 National Gymnastics Championships held in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, the Zhejiang Temei Win Cup team won the runner-up.

On September 5, Jin Xiaoxuan, a player of the Zhejiang Temei Win Cup team, competes on the balance beam.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Yanan

On September 5, Zhang Xinyi of the Zhejiang Temei Win Cup team competes in the women’s floor exercise.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Yanan

On September 5, Chen Yanfei, a player of the Zhejiang Temei Win Cup team, competes on the balance beam.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Yanan

On September 5, Zhang Qingying, a player of the Zhejiang Temei Win Cup team, competes on the balance beam.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Yanan

Label:balance beam; Zhejiang; gymnastics championship; floor exercise
edit: Zhu Jiahong

Related Reading


See also  Goals rekindle enthusiasm Ivrea wants to take the lead

You may also like

University of Pisa, the 2021 Gender Report and...

From Milan to Sierra Leone: 6,500 km by...

US Open Comprehensive | Nadal upset Zhang Shuai/Pavic...

Bologna, Mihajlovic exonerated after three and a half...

Promote and popularize ice and snow sports and...

Volleyball. On Friday there is Da Rold-Trentino, a...

Sinner-Alcaraz, chapter 4 at the US Open: history...

2022 National Go Team Trials Start on the...

Udinese – The background of the former Fofana:...

Du Feng: Before the Asian Cup, there were...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy