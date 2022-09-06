Home Sports National Gymnastics Championships: Zhejiang Temei Win Cup team won the women’s team runner-up – Teller Report Teller Report
Sports

National Gymnastics Championships: Zhejiang Temei Win Cup team won the women’s team runner-up – Teller Report Teller Report

by admin
National Gymnastics Championships: Zhejiang Temei Win Cup team won the women’s team runner-up – Teller Report Teller Report

National Gymnastics Championships: Zhejiang Temei Win Cup team won the women’s team runner-up

2022-09-06 15:48:01

Source: Xinhuanet

On September 5, Zhang Qingying (second from right) of Zhejiang Temei Win Cup team hugged teammate Chen Yanfei (first from right) after the balance beam match.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Yanan

On the same day, in the women’s team final of the 2022 National Gymnastics Championships held in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, the Zhejiang Temei Win Cup team won the runner-up.

On September 5, Jin Xiaoxuan, a player of the Zhejiang Temei Win Cup team, competes on the balance beam.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Yanan

On September 5, Zhang Xinyi of the Zhejiang Temei Win Cup team competes in the women’s floor exercise.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Yanan

On September 5, Chen Yanfei, a player of the Zhejiang Temei Win Cup team, competes on the balance beam.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Yanan

On September 5, Zhang Qingying, a player of the Zhejiang Temei Win Cup team, competes on the balance beam.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Yanan

Label:balance beam; Zhejiang; gymnastics championship; floor exercise
edit: Zhu Jiahong

Related Reading


See also  Triumph Bagnaia, the Mugello bedlam reopens the games

You may also like

Lazio, building condemned for tax evasion: here’s why

Hangzhou Asian Games Public Welfare: Lighting up a...

Ciro Immobile convicted of tax evasion. The double...

This is Mr. Sottil’s Udinese: the coach made...

Serie A roundup: Atalanta beat Monza to rise...

Flight of talents from A: Pellegrini, Lucca, Scamacca,...

The National Youth Team arrives in Saudi Arabia...

Pordenone, anticipated the first at Teghil against Juventus...

Us Open: Sinner folds Ivashka and flies to...

These 11 Titans have not yet signed: There...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy