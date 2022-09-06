National Gymnastics Championships: Zhejiang Temei Win Cup team won the women’s team runner-up

On September 5, Zhang Qingying (second from right) of Zhejiang Temei Win Cup team hugged teammate Chen Yanfei (first from right) after the balance beam match.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Yanan

On the same day, in the women’s team final of the 2022 National Gymnastics Championships held in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, the Zhejiang Temei Win Cup team won the runner-up.

On September 5, Jin Xiaoxuan, a player of the Zhejiang Temei Win Cup team, competes on the balance beam.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Yanan

On September 5, Zhang Xinyi of the Zhejiang Temei Win Cup team competes in the women’s floor exercise.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Yanan

On September 5, Chen Yanfei, a player of the Zhejiang Temei Win Cup team, competes on the balance beam.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Yanan

On September 5, Zhang Qingying, a player of the Zhejiang Temei Win Cup team, competes on the balance beam.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Yanan